Ex-NBA MVP Reportedly Expected To Change Teams

According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, the Los Angeles Clippers will likely lose one of their best players.

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gestures with the KIA NBA MVP trophy to his teammates before game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gestures with the KIA NBA MVP trophy to his teammates before game five against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is coming off his second season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 2017 MVP is no longer in his prime, but he seemed to have a found a home with the Clippers where he could be a significant role player.

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) smiles after forward Paul George (13) makes a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Westbrook has a player option in his contract that would pay him $4 million next season.

According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Westbrook is expected to leave the Clippers.

Via Azarly's article on ClutchPoints: "League sources have told ClutchPoints that Westbrook is not expected to be in a Clippers uniform next season, with Russell reportedly looking at other options that would include opportunity and playing time."

The Clippers had a talented roster that was led by James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard (in addition to Westbrook).

They were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.

However, the Clippers lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates after a dunk on a pass from guard James Harden (1) in the first half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Westbrook was the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft (out of UCLA).

He has played 16 seasons in the league for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers (and Clippers).

His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.

