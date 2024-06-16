Fastbreak

Ex-NBA Player Could Reportedly Make Return Next Season

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Mario Hezonja could return to the NBA next season. Hezonja played for the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) blocks Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shot at the buzzer in the Knicks 124-123 victory at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Mario Hezonja most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

That year, he averaged 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 53 games (four starts).

Mar 10, 2020; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Mario Hezonja (44) reacts after making a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday, Marc Stein (via The Stein Line) reported that Hezonja could make a return to the NBA next season.

Via Stein's Substack Article: "Hezonja spent the past two seasons at Real Madrid and is increasingly coming up as a free agent to watch this offseason when it comes to an NBA return."

Hezonja was the fifth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, and he spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

He was picked ahead of notable players such as Devin Booker, Myles Turner and Terry Rozier.

During the 2018 season (with Orlando), Hezonja averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 75 games (30 starts).

Apr 6, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Mario Hezonja (8) in the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Following the Magic, he spent one season with the New York Knicks (and one with Portland).

His career averages are 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 330 regular season games.

He has also appeared in five NBA playoff games with Portland.

Apr 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (8) handles the ball while Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
At 29, Hezonja is still in the prime of his career.

