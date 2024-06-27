Ex-NBA Player Rips Atlanta Hawks First Overall Selection Zaccharie Risacher
On Wednesday evening, the 2024 NBA Draft is taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The draft did not have a surefire first-overall pick, so the Atlanta Hawks had to make a tough choice.
They ended up selecting Zaccharie Risacher out of France.
Via The Atlanta Hawks: "With the 1st pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher!"
Following the pick, ex-NBA player Frank Mason sent out a bold post on X.
His post had over 3,000 likes and 490,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Mason wrote: "Played this young guy in France this past season; no way he’s the number one pick in the NBA draft lol, but I guess!"
Mason also wrote: "Solid young player but # 1 pick is absurd."
Risacher finished this past year with averages of 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 56.1% from the three-point range in 17 EuroCup games.
The 19-year-old also appeared in 32 LNB Pro A games with averages of 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range.
Via ESPN: "THE ATLANTA HAWKS SELECT ZACCHARIE RISACHER WITH THE NO. 1 OVERALL PICK‼️
French players go first overall in BACK-TO-BACK years in the NBA draft 🇫🇷"
As for the Hawks, they finished the year as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.