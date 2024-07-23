Ex-NBA Player Has Been Excluded From Olympics
Thon Maker most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old revealed that he is unable to participate in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Maker wrote on X: "Sad day today. I began this process on April 5th and unfortunately my letter of clearance in playing for Basketball Australia arrived too late for the FIBA process. It has been decided that South Sudan federation claim for me is too late. The appeal is going to continue but no chance for these Olympics. I'm disappointed but my goal remains to compete in future competitions. Good luck to SSD 🇸🇸 My heart is with you #paris2024"
Maker was the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has played five seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.
He came into the NBA at 19 with a lot of potential and started 34 games as a rookie.
Via Luke Dennehy: "South Sudanese Australian Thon Maker won't play for South Sudan in the Olympics in basketball. Sad news for him, the South Sudanese basketball team potentially could be one of the stories to watch at the Paris @Olympics."
Maker has career averages of 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 263 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 16 NBA playoff games (10 starts) with the Bucks and Pistons.
Over the previous two seasons, Maker has played in China.