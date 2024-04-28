Ex-NBA Player Makes Bold Statement About Nuggets-Lakers Series
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost each of their first three games to the Denver Nuggets.
They are down 0-3 in the series and on the brink of elimination with Game 4 in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.
A lot of the blame for the Lakers' struggles has been put on head coach Darvin Ham.
However, Chandler Parsons (appearing on FanDuel TV's Run it Back) said that no coach would be able to lead the Lakers to a series victory over the Nuggets.
Parsons: "Find me anybody in the world that can coach this Lakers team to victory against this Denver Nuggets team. I don't care, bring Phil Jackson, bring Pop, there's no coach that can coach that team to beat that team."
The Nuggets are the second seed and had a 57-25 record.
They are coming off a season where they won the 2023 NBA Championship.
The Lakers have also had an extremely tough time playing the Nuggets.
Last season, they were swept by Denver in the Western Conference Finals, and they have also lost each of their previous 11 matchups.
Ham is in his second season as the team's head coach.
The Lakers are the seventh seed and had a 47-35 record (they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
If they are able to win Game 4, they will travel to Denver for Game 5 on Monday evening.
The winner of the series will play either the Timberwolves or the Suns in the second round.