Ex-NBA Player Shares Brutally Honest Assessment Of Deandre Ayton
Deandre Ayton is coming off his first year playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former Arizona star finished the season with averages of 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 57.0% from the field in 55 games.
While Ayton is a solid player, he has never been able to reach his All-Star potential.
Recently, 17-year NBA veteran Eddie Johnson sent out an honest post (via X) about Ayton.
Johnson wrote: "DA has to find a way to truly fall in love with the game to match his very good skillset and if not he will become a journeyman until year 10 or 11 and be gone."
Ayton was the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Arizona.
He was picked over Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others.
The 26-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Phoenix Suns.
Ayton helped the franchise go from one of the worst teams in the league (in 2019) to the 2021 NBA Finals.
His career averages are 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field in 358 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games.
As for the Trail Blazers, they are one of the worst teams in the league and coming off a tough season.
They were the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place) with a 21-61 record.