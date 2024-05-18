Ex-NBA Player Still Getting Paid Over $700,000 Per Year By The Indiana Pacers
Nik Stauskas most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in eight games for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
That season, he averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
In addition, Stauskas played in 13 playoff games, as the Celtics reached the NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).
That offseason, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers, who then waived him.
Since he still had money on his contract, Stauskas has been paid over $700,000 per year the Pacers (h/t Spotrac and Sam Yip of HoopsHype).
2024-25 will be the final season before his contract comes off their books.
Stauskas was the eighth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Michigan.
In addition to the Celtics and Heat, he has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His career averages are 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 38.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 343 regular season games.
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, and beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
Currently, the Pacers trail the New York Knicks 3-2 with Game 6 on Friday evening in Indiana.