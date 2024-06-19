Ex-NBA Player Was Paid $93,000 By The Boston Celtics This Season
On Monday evening, the 2023-24 NBA season came to an end when the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the Finals.
The Celtics won their NBA Championship since the 2008 season.
With the season officially over, the Celtics will no longer have to pay Demetrius Jackson.
Jackson was the 45th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Notre Dame (by the Celtics).
Following his rookie season, he was waived by the team.
That said, Jackson had guaranteed money in his contract, which the Celtics stretched out over multiple years.
They had been paying him nearly $93,000 per season since 2018.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on June 18, 2021: "Demetrius Jackson is on the Celtics books through 2023-24 at $92,857 per year."
Following his brief stint with Boston, Jackson also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers.
He played part of three seasons in the NBA, and had career averages of 1.8 points per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The 29-year-old also played 70 regular season G League games.
He had career averages of 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range.
As for the Celtics, they had an incredible year.
In addition to winning the title, they finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).