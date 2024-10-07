Ex-NBA Reporter Adrian Wojnarowski Revealed Message For Shams Charania
Last month, Adrian Wojnarowski made the shocking announcement that he was leaving ESPN.
Wojnarowski had been one of the most notable reporters in sports and was with ESPN for seven years.
On Monday, Shams Charania announced that he is joining ESPN (in the role that Wojnarowski had previously).
Charania wrote: "I am honored to join ESPN as the company’s Senior NBA Insider. I can’t wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide."
Wojnarowski was asked about the news during an interview with Jim Rome.
Wojnarowski: "Shams texted me after I announced my retirement. What I told him is what I would say today. I hope he has as fulfilling and as rewarding of a career as I've had. I certainly wish that for him. He's right about the incredible group of colleagues that he's going to find at ESPN. The best of the best. Incredible reporters, on-air talent. For me, that was always the best part of working at ESPN were the colleagues who elevate you. You're around the best of the best. That was true on the NBA and then that was true being around Schefter, Thamel and Passan and those guys. Wish him the best and he's got a great team around him at ESPN. I miss those guys already. I'm still talking to those guys a lot."
The 2024-25 NBA season will begin on October 22 when the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks.
Last season, the Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.