Ex-NBA Star Austin Rivers Reacts To Jayson Tatum Benching
On Sunday, Team USA defeated Serbia by a score of 110-84 to win their first game of the 2024 Olympics.
However, two players (Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton) and (Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum) did not play in the game.
While Haliburton had been expected to get limited minutes, a lot of fans were reacting to the news of Tatum's benching on social media.
One person who sent out a post (via X) was former NBA player Austin Rivers.
His post had over 4,000 likes and 210,000 impressions in 13 hours.
Rivers wrote: "We got people on the internet clowning Tatum and Hali for getting no burn. Yall corny for that!! Both these dudes were standing the whole game supporting their squad, and both will have an impact at some point or another in these games. They are what winners look like 💯"
Tatum is one of the ten best players in the league and is coming off a year where he led the Celtics to the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Team USA will play their next game on Tuesday when they face off against South Sudan.
As for Rivers, he played 11 seasons for the Clippers, Hornets, Rockets, Nuggets, Timberwolves, Wizards and Knicks.
The former Duke star most recently played for the Timberwovles during the 2022-23 season.