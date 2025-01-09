Ex-NBA Star Blake Griffin Comments On Trae Young's Instagram Post
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks played the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
The Hawks won by a score of 124-121 after Trae Young nailed an incredible buzzer-beater from beyond half-court.
Via The NBA: "UNBELIEVABLE SHOT FROM TRAE YOUNG...
GAME-WINNER FROM BEYOND HALFCOURT!"
After the game, Young made a post to Instagram that had over 140,000 likes in seven hours.
Young captioned his post: "“Sometimes I wish I could go back in life, not to change sh!t, just to feel a couple things twice!” 🙏🏽❤️🏀Another Day, Another Opportunity💯"
One person who left a comment was Blake Griffin.
Griffin wrote: "Toughhhh"
Griffin is one of the most popular players of all time, so NBA fans will likley enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
In addition, Young and Griffin both played their college basketball at Oklahoma.
Via ESPN Stats & Info on June 21, 2018: "Trae Young joins Blake Griffin (1st overall in 2009) as the only players from the University of Oklahoma selected in the top 5 in the last 30 years."
Young finished Tuesday's victory with 24 points, two rebounds, 20 assists and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via ClutchPoints: "Most 20-point, 20-assist games in a single season in NBA History:
5 — Isiah Thomas (1984-85)
3 — Nate Archibald (1972-73)
3 — Kevin Porter (1978-79)
3 — Magic Johnson (1988-89)
3 — John Stockton (1989-90)
3 — Trae Young (This Season)"
The Hawks are 19-18 in 37 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.