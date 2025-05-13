Ex-NBA Star J.R. Smith Makes Bold Claim About Kyrie Irving
J.R. Smith had one of the best tenures of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During that span, he was teammates with a young Kyrie Irving for part of three seasons.
In a recent interview with Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn, Smith made a bold claim about Irving.
Smith: "I think he's the most gifted offensive player I've played with. I think Kyrie's the only player I've ever seen that can score at every level with either hand. He can shoot left handed... He's the best non-dominant and dominant finisher I've ever seen in my life. It's not even close."
Smith and Irving helped lead the Cavs to the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Via NBA History: "Game 7.
Tie Game.
Under 1 minute left.
Kyrie Irving knocks down the go-ahead 3-pointer in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals to give Cleveland their first NBA Championship"
Since leaving the Cavs, Irving has spent time with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
Before getting hurt, the 33-year-old finished this past season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
As for Smith, the two-time NBA Champion spent 16 seasons with the New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks (and Cavs).
He won the 2013 6th Man of The Year Award (with the Knicks).