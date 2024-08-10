Ex-NBA Star Jalen Rose Predicts Winner Of USA-France Game
On Saturday afternoon, Team USA will face off against France in the Gold medal game at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Team USA nearly lost to Serbia (on Thursday), but they were able to come away with a 95-91 victory.
Former NBA star Jalen Rose sent out a post (on Friday) with his prediction for Saturday's game.
Rose: "Shoutout Team USA this is actually a fun team for me to watch. As I was checking out the game, seeing who was leading us, it reminded me that three guys who weren't on contending NBA teams this year were leading the way as future Hall of Famers. LeBron James had a triple-double, Steph Curry made nine threes and Kevin Durant was bucket, bucket after bucket. And by the way, Joel Embiid was doing work on the post, mid-range...It's going to be a hostile environment, but I predict we will win Gold."
France is led by 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama and 2024 Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert.
They also have other notable players such as Evan Fournier, Frank Ntilikina, Guerschon Yabusele and Nicolas Batum.
As for Rose, he was the 13th pick in the 1994 NBA Draft after a stellar college career for Michigan.
He played 13 seasons for the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks.
His career averages were 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 923 games.