Ex-NBA Star Jeremy Lin Reacts To Kemba Walker News
Kemba Walker was one of the most exciting point guards in the NBA during the 2010s.
The four-time NBA All-Star most recently played in the league during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
He spent this past year playing AS Monaco and finished the season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.
On Tuesday, the 12-year NBA veteran officially announced that he is retiring from basketball.
His post had over 200,000 likes and 5,000 comments in less than two days.
One of the many people to react to the news was Jeremy Lin.
The 2019 NBA Champion left a comment that had over 450 likes.
Lin wrote: "One of the best teammates and leaders I ever played with 👏🫡"
Lin and Walker were teammates for one season on the Charlotte Hornets (2015-16).
That year, the Hornets were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
On Wednesday, the Hornets announced that Walker will be joining the coaching staff for the Hornets.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "After retiring from a 12-year NBA career, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker is rejoining the Charlotte Hornets on new coach Charles Lee's coaching staff as a player enhancement coach."
Walker had career averages of 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in 750 games for the Hornets, Mavs and Knicks.