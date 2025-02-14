Ex-NBA Star In Major Disagreement With Milwaukee Bucks Trade
After part of 12 seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to move on from Khris Middleton when they traded him to the Washington Wizards (last week).
The 2021 NBA Champion is no longer in his prime at 33.
That said, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via Bucks.com on February 6: "The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired forward Kyle Kuzma and draft compensation from the Washington Wizards in exchange for forward Khris Middleton, guard AJ Johnson, draft compensation and cash considerations. The Bucks have also acquired center Jericho Sims from the New York Knicks in exchange for guard Delon Wright, the draft rights to Hugo Besson and cash considerations."
One person who was not a fan of the trade was former NBA star Kenyon Martin.
Martin (via Gil's Arena): "I don't like it at all... How did it work out when you got rid of the other guy that helped you win? Talking about Jrue Holiday... This is a bad move... Kuz been down there playing bad basketball for the last three and a half years... You bringing guys in that's not winners and getting rid of guys that's winners."
So far, the Bucks are 2-2 in their first four games with Kuzma.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range (since the trade).