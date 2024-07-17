Ex-NBA Star Reportedly Attempting Comeback
Eric Bledsoe most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.
That year, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 54 games (29 starts).
Damian Burchardt of The US Sun reported that Bledsoe was recently part of a free-agent workout that featured several former NBA players (h/t thedunkcentral.com).
Via Burchardt: "Christian Koloko participated in private FA workout in LV on Saturday, his agent Calvin Andrews of @KlutchSports tells The U.S. Sun. Workout also featured Eric Bledsoe, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cory Joseph, Austin Rivers, DJ Wilson, Thon Maker, BJ Boston, and Juan Toscano-Anderson."
Bledsoe was the 18th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He has played 12 seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.
During the 2017 season, Bledsoe averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 66 games with the Suns.
Bledsoe has always been a solid point guard, so he could likely still help out many teams (he is 34).
His career averages are 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 756 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 48 NBA playoff games (31 starts) for the Bucks and Clippers.