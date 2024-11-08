Ex-NBA Starter Makes Bold Bronny James Statement Following G League News
Bronny James has appeared in four games for the Los Angeles Lakers so far this season.
Following limited playing time, the Lakers have assigned the former USC guard to the G League.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that he will be on the Lakers' roster for Friday's game but will play in the G League on Saturday.
After the news came out, former NBA starter Chandler Parsons spoke about Bronny (via FanDuel TV's Run It Back).
Parsons: "The tough and the good part is he's gonna get everyone's best shot even in the G League. You know kids are gonna go at him; they're going to want to prove a point. They are going to want to go at him every opportunity they get. This is a great opportunity for him to go prove himself. Prove himself to yourself, to the world, to the media that you are worthy that you can be a valuable asset on the Los Angeles Lakers as early as this year."
Bronny is averaging 1.0 points per contest while shooting 16.7% from the field in his first four games.
He is only averaging 3.2 minutes of playing time per contest.
The Lakers are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.
They will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.
Via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune: "Bronny James will make his debut for the South Bay Lakers of the G League on Saturday against the Salt Lake City Stars. Tickets for the game are sold out and the cheapest ticket on the secondary market is $200."