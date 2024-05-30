Ex-NBA Superstar Signs With New Team
Dwight Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.
That year, he was a solid role player with avereages of 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
On Thursday, Howard officially signed with the Taiwan Mustangs.
Via The Mustangs: "🏀🔥 Roster News! The Mustangs are adding to their towering heights with the signing of another Titan, Dwight Howard!
Who's excited to see the Twin Towers of Mustangs with Deguara and Howard ?🙌🏆"
Howard also sent out a post on X.
Via Howard: "Who you know play in a league that they OWN 😮💨 I am so blessed to have this opportunity we going to change the world ! It’s NBA playoffs too 😎 I’m sending my scouts all over & im doing heavy recruiting this summer! Forget going to Cancún C’MON over to The Asian Tournament & play in my league! Currently looking for another NBA player to play on my team the Taiwan Mustangs! Y’all mine as well get that shaq & kobe meme ready we gone dominate 🏀🔥"
Howard is one of the greatest players of all time and was the first pick in the 2004 NBA Draft (out of high school).
His career averages in the NBA are 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 regular season games.
He helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship and has made eight All-Star Games.