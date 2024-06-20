Ex-New York Knicks 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team
Frank Ntilikina is coming off a season where he appeared in five games for the Charlotte Hornets.
He averaged 1.0 points, 1.2 rebounds per contest.
On Thursday, TeleSport.rs reported that Ntilikina is signing with KK Partizan.
Via TeleSport.rs: "🚨BREAKING: According to our sources, Frank Ntilikina will be the new addition to Partizan! 💥
The French point guard has signed a two-year contract with the Belgrade team, returning to Europe after seven years in the NBA. ⚫⚪"
The team also confirmed the news.
Ntilikina was initially the eighth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
He spent the four seasons of his career with the franchise.
Over that span, Ntilikina averaged 5.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 211 regular season games (55 starts).
Following New York, he spent two seasons with Dallas.
Over seven years in the NBA, Ntilikina has career averages of 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range in 321 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games.
At just 25, Ntilikina is still young enough that could he return to the NBA at some point in the near future.
As for the Hornets, they are coming off a year where they were the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-61 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2016.