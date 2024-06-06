Ex-New York Knicks 1st Round Pick Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
Obi Toppin is coming off his first season playing for the Indiana Pacers after getting traded (via the New York Knicks) last summer.
The former Dayton star finished the year with averages of 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 82 games.
In addition, Toppin played in all 17 playoff games for the Pacers, who reached the Eastern Conference finals.
This summer, Toppin will be a restricted free agent, so the Pacers will have the ability to match any offer.
That said, it will still be interesting to see if another team comes in with a huge offer sheet due to the fact that he was such an important (and reliable) player on one of the last four teams standing in the NBA playoffs.
Toppin was initially the eighth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
His career averages are 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 283 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 33 NBA playoff games (one start).
As for the Pacers, they are coming off their best season in years.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record and beat the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
The Boston Celtics swept the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.