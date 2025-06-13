Ex-New York Knicks Player Calls Out Tom Thibodeau
Austin Rivers most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season.
Toward the end of his career (2020-21), Rivers spent part of one year with the New York Knicks.
Following the firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau, Rivers spoke about his brief stint with the franchise (h/t New York Basketball).
Rivers (via Ringer NBA): "I'm not really a Thibs guy. I played for him. It wasn't the best experience, personally. Didn't treat me well at all... The way it went down and the way they handled business, it was crazy."
Rivers finished his 21 games with the Knicks averaging 7.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
He was able to finish that season with the Denver Nuggets and was still a productive role player for two more years.
Via Stefan Bondy of The New York Post: "Heard about friction between Austin Rivers and Thibodeau during their brief stint and had been waiting for Austin to tell his story. Here it is. What makes it awkward is Thibs connection to his dad."
Rivers was the 10th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He played 11 total seasons for the LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Knicks, Timberwolves and Nuggets).
As for the Knicks, they let go of Thibodeau after reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
He's also coached the Bulls and Timberwolves.