Ex-New York Knicks Player Reveals 3 A.M. Phone Call From Tom Thibodeau
Taj Gibson has had multiple stints playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau during his 15-year NBA career.
Gibson most recently spent time with Thibodeau when he appeared in 16 regular season games for the New York Knicks this past year.
On a recent episode of The Club520podcast, Gibson revealed an incredible story about Thibodeau calling him to join the team last season.
Gibson: "I see the player get hurt. I know this fool ain't gonna call me. I go to sleep. I wake up, it's 3 a.m. They like, 'Yo, you in shape?' It's like a 'Yo you in shape?' Yeah, I'm in shape. 'Can you be ready tomorrow'?"
Gibson had been a free agent during the middle of the season, but when Mitchell Robinson got hurt they needed depth.
While Gibson is far from his prime at 38, Thibodeau clearly trusts him.
He finished his second stint in New York with averages of 1.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.
The former USC star then joined the Detroit Pistons for the rest of the 2023-24 season.
In addition to New York and Detroit, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.
His career averages are 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in 965 games.
As for the Knicks, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.