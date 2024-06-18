Fastbreak

Ex-New York Knicks Player Reveals 3 A.M. Phone Call From Tom Thibodeau

Taj Gibson shared a story about his former head coach.

Ben Stinar

Mar 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Taj Gibson has had multiple stints playing for head coach Tom Thibodeau during his 15-year NBA career.

Gibson most recently spent time with Thibodeau when he appeared in 16 regular season games for the New York Knicks this past year.

On a recent episode of The Club520podcast, Gibson revealed an incredible story about Thibodeau calling him to join the team last season.

Gibson: "I see the player get hurt. I know this fool ain't gonna call me. I go to sleep. I wake up, it's 3 a.m. They like, 'Yo, you in shape?' It's like a 'Yo you in shape?' Yeah, I'm in shape. 'Can you be ready tomorrow'?"

Gibson had been a free agent during the middle of the season, but when Mitchell Robinson got hurt they needed depth.

While Gibson is far from his prime at 38, Thibodeau clearly trusts him.

He finished his second stint in New York with averages of 1.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

The former USC star then joined the Detroit Pistons for the rest of the 2023-24 season.

Apr 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Taj Gibson (67) reacts to making a three-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Taj Gibson (67) reacts to making a three-point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to New York and Detroit, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Washington Wizards.

His career averages are 8.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in 965 games.

Jan 15, 2014; Orlando, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau talks with shooting guard Jimmy Butler (21) and power forward Taj Gibson (22) against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Chicago Bulls defeated the Orlando Magic 128-125. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 15, 2014; Orlando, FL, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau talks with shooting guard Jimmy Butler (21) and power forward Taj Gibson (22) against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Chicago Bulls defeated the Orlando Magic 128-125. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Knicks, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.