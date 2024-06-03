Ex-New York Knicks Starter Could Be A Free Agent This Summer
Evan Fournier is coming off a season where he played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
After falling out of the rotation in New York for nearly two seasons, he was traded to the Pistons in February.
The veteran guard finished the year with averages 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range in 32 games.
This summer, Fournier could be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
He has a team option in his contract that would pay him $19 million for the 2024-25 season.
At this point in his career, Fournier is not worth anywhere near that number.
However, it is also possible that the Pistons would choose to keep him around as a valuable mentor for a young locker room, or as a contract that could easily be traded as part of a bigger deal.
As recently as the 2021-22 season, Fournier started in 80 games for New York with averages of 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.
If he were to become a free agent, he would make sense for a contender looking to add bench depth.
As for the Pistons, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 14-68 record, which had them as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference (last place).
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2019.