Ex-New York Knicks Starter Signs With Team In Italy

A former New York Knicks player has signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2015; Portland, OR, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) Knicks' guard Langston Galloway (2) after a play at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2015; Portland, OR, USA; New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) Knicks' guard Langston Galloway (2) after a play at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports / Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Langston Galloway most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

That year, he averaged 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 23.1% from the field in seven games.

On Thursday, it was announced that Galloway has signed with a new team in Italy (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via The Trapani Sharks (Translated To English): "💣WHAT A BOMB! HERE IS THE SIGN OF LANGSTON GALLOWAY💣⛹🏽

Very experienced combo-guard, equipped with great talent and an innate leadership, coming from Reggio Emilia, with whom he closed the season with 16.9 average points."

Galloway had an exciting rookie season in the NBA (2015) with the New York Knicks.

He averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 45 games (41 starts).

Feb 22, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Langston Galloway (2) advances the ball during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden. Toronto Raptors won 122-95. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports / Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to New York, Brooklyn and Milwaukee, Galloway has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns over eight seasons.

The best tenure of his career came with the Pistons.

During the 2020 season, Galloway averaged 10.3 points per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 66 games (six starts).

Mar 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) celebrates a three point basket in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 452 regular season games.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.