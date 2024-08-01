Ex-New York Knicks Starter Signs With Team In Italy
Langston Galloway most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
That year, he averaged 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 23.1% from the field in seven games.
On Thursday, it was announced that Galloway has signed with a new team in Italy (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via The Trapani Sharks (Translated To English): "💣WHAT A BOMB! HERE IS THE SIGN OF LANGSTON GALLOWAY💣⛹🏽
Very experienced combo-guard, equipped with great talent and an innate leadership, coming from Reggio Emilia, with whom he closed the season with 16.9 average points."
Galloway had an exciting rookie season in the NBA (2015) with the New York Knicks.
He averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 45 games (41 starts).
In addition to New York, Brooklyn and Milwaukee, Galloway has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns over eight seasons.
The best tenure of his career came with the Pistons.
During the 2020 season, Galloway averaged 10.3 points per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 66 games (six starts).
His career averages are 8.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 452 regular season games.