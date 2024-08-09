Ex-NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Reacts To Jayson Tatum Benching In USA-Serbia Game
Jayson Tatum is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Boston Celtics superstar is coming off an incredible season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
That said, Tatum did not play in Thursday's 95-91 victory over Serbia.
This was his second time not getting into a game during the Olympics.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "For the second time in France, Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton did not play against Serbia."
Many people reacted to the news on social media, and one person who sent out a post was former NFL superstar Le'Veon Bell .
Bell's post had over 3,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in 15 hours.
Bell wrote: "Tyrese Haliburton I can understand not getting no burn .. but Jason Tatum, getting ZERO TICK is kinda insane .. lol or am I trippin? 🧐⬇️"
Despite Tatum's limited playing time, Team USA is a perfect 5-0 in the tournament.
They will face off against France on Saturday for a chance to win their fifth straight Gold medal.
Tatum is seeking his second Gold medal after winning one in 2020.
As for Bell, he was briefly one of the best running backs in the NFL when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The three-time Pro Bowler played eight seasons in the league for the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Bucs (and Steelers).