Ex-NFL Star Robert Griffin III Makes Bold Claim About LeBron James
LeBron James will turn 40 during the middle of the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar still remains among the best players in the league.
He is currently playing for Team USA, who defeated Serbia by a score of 110-84 in their first game of the 2024 Olympics (on Sunday).
James finished with 21 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 9/13 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Thousands of people were talking about James, and one person who sent out a post (via X) was former NFL star Robert Griffin III.
Griffin III wrote: "Lebron is 39 years old, the best player on the team and out there playing like it’s Game 7 of the NBA Finals. This man LOVES BALL and his country 🇺🇸 You got to respect it."
Griffin III also wrote: "Lebron James at 39 years old isn’t just the best player on Team USA, he is still the best player in the World."
James finished this past season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
However, the Lakers were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for Griffin III, he played seven seasons in the NFL for the Ravens, Commanders and Browns.