Ex-NFL Star Le'Veon Bell Makes Shocking Statement About Anthony Edwards

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le'Veon Bell sent out a post on X about Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards.

Oct 20, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) on the field before playing the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Edwards has established himself among the best 10 players in the NBA at just 22 years old.

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar is currently playing for Team USA, who will participate in the 2024 Olympics.

On Friday, the NBA made a post to their X account with a clip of Edwards (and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry).

Via The NBA: "Ant & Steph trade halfcourt shots 🤯🎯 #USABMNT"

Former NFL star Le'Veon Bell quoted the post with a shocking statement.

His post had over 1,000 likes and 175,000 impressions.

Bell wrote: "Ant arguably the best hooper ever already"

It's unclear if Bell was being serious, but Edwards is seen by many as having a chance to be among the greatest shooting guards of all time.

That said, he has a long way to go before he can be considered on the same level as other guards such as Dwyane Wade, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at UGA.

He finished this past year with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.

May 30, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; NBA referee Marc Davis (8) talks to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the second quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

As for Bell, he had the best tenure of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he made three Pro Bowls.

In addition to his five seasons with the Steelers, he also spent time with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Bucs.

