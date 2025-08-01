Fastbreak

Ex-Oklahoma City Thunder Player Signing With Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have signed Olivier Sarr.

Oct 17, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Olivier Sarr (30) with the ball during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images
Olivier Sarr has spent three seasons playing (in the NBA) for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He most recently played with OKC during the 2023-24 season when he averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field in 15 games.

The 26-year-old is now signing a deal with the Toronto Raptors (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "The Raptors have signed French big man Olivier Sarr to an exhibit 10 deal. The 7-footer (and brother of Wizards big/former 2nd pick Alex Sarr) will compete for a spot in training camp. He spent last season in the G League after playing 46 games for OKC over the previous 3 years."

Sarr has career averages of 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 46 NBA games.

He has also spent a lot of time in the G League.

Via NBA G League (on March 27, 2024): "22 PTS ⚡️ 26 REB ⚡️ 11 OREB

@okcthunder two-way signee Olivier Sarr posted an INSANE double-double to lead the @okcblue to victory! His 26 boards is a career-high and was one short of tying the franchise’s all-time record."

As for the Raptors, they finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.

They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

Via NBA G League (on April 2, 2024): "FRANCHISE RECORD NIGHT FOR SARR‼️

@okcthunder two-way signee Olivier Sarr was everywhere for the @okcblue tonight! Sarr posted his eighth 15+ rebounds game of the season and broke the franchise record for the most rebounds in a playoff game with 22. 🙌💪"

