Ex-Oklahoma City Thunder Player Signing With Toronto Raptors
Olivier Sarr has spent three seasons playing (in the NBA) for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He most recently played with OKC during the 2023-24 season when he averaged 2.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.9% from the field in 15 games.
The 26-year-old is now signing a deal with the Toronto Raptors (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Josh Lewenberg of TSN: "The Raptors have signed French big man Olivier Sarr to an exhibit 10 deal. The 7-footer (and brother of Wizards big/former 2nd pick Alex Sarr) will compete for a spot in training camp. He spent last season in the G League after playing 46 games for OKC over the previous 3 years."
Sarr has career averages of 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 46 NBA games.
He has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
Via NBA G League (on March 27, 2024): "22 PTS ⚡️ 26 REB ⚡️ 11 OREB
@okcthunder two-way signee Olivier Sarr posted an INSANE double-double to lead the @okcblue to victory! His 26 boards is a career-high and was one short of tying the franchise’s all-time record."
As for the Raptors, they finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-52 record.
They missed the 2025 NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
Via NBA G League (on April 2, 2024): "FRANCHISE RECORD NIGHT FOR SARR‼️
@okcthunder two-way signee Olivier Sarr was everywhere for the @okcblue tonight! Sarr posted his eighth 15+ rebounds game of the season and broke the franchise record for the most rebounds in a playoff game with 22. 🙌💪"