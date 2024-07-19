Ex-Oklahoma City Thunder Starter Signs With New Team
Isaiah Roby most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in 42 games (two starts) for the San Antonio Spurs.
That year, he averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
On Friday, Roby signed with a team in Germany (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Christos Tsaltas of Sportal: "Former OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs forward, Isaiah Roby moved to Germany joining Ratiopharm Ulm for the upcoming season. What an interesting move by the German team. #uuulmer #weareone #NBA"
The team also announced the news.
Roby was the 45th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Nebraska.
He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
During the 2021-22 season, Roby averaged 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.4% from the three-point range in 45 games (28 starts).
His career averages are 7.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 151 regular season games.
Considering Roby has been a solid role player (and is only 26), he could be a candidate to return to the NBA before the end of his career.
As for the Thunder, they are coming off a season where they lost Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.