Fastbreak

Ex-Philadelphia 76ers 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who most recently played in the NBA for the Atlanta Hawks, has signed with a team in Spain.

Ben Stinar

Dec 31, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.

That year, he averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 52 games (18 starts).

He also appeared in four NBA playoff games (the Hawks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round).

Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) dribbles the ball up court during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) dribbles the ball up court during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports / Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, Luwawu-Cabarrot officially signed with a team in Spain (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Luwawu-Cabarrot was initially the 24th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He spent the first two years of his career with the 76ers and averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 121 games (26 starts).

Dec 30, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 30, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the 76ers and Hawks, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thundr over six seasons in the league.

His career averages are 5.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 328 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (three starts) with the Nets and Hawks.

Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) is guarded by Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

At 29, Luwawu-Cabarrot is still in the prime of his career, so he could end up playing in the NBA again at some point.

He appeared in three preseason games with the Phoenix Suns before the 2022-23 season.

Oct 12, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (8) against the Sacramento Kings during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 12, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (8) against the Sacramento Kings during a preseason game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.