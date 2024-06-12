Ex-Philadelphia 76ers 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Atlanta Hawks.
That year, he averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 52 games (18 starts).
He also appeared in four NBA playoff games (the Hawks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round).
On Wednesday, Luwawu-Cabarrot officially signed with a team in Spain (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Luwawu-Cabarrot was initially the 24th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
He spent the first two years of his career with the 76ers and averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 39.0% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 121 games (26 starts).
In addition to the 76ers and Hawks, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thundr over six seasons in the league.
His career averages are 5.9 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 328 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 15 NBA playoff games (three starts) with the Nets and Hawks.
At 29, Luwawu-Cabarrot is still in the prime of his career, so he could end up playing in the NBA again at some point.
He appeared in three preseason games with the Phoenix Suns before the 2022-23 season.