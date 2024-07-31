Ex-Philadelphia 76ers Player Reveals Ben Simmons Story
Ben Simmons was once among the best young stars in the NBA.
Through his first four years in the league, Simmons made three All-Star Games.
However, he had a lackluster finish to his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers and is disliked by the fanbase.
Recently, Georges Niang was on the Road Trippin’ Show and spoke about interactions with Simmons during that final season in Philadelphia.
Niang: "He was walking around the facility, and you'd be like, 'What's up man?' Because they were like try to welcome him back in. And he'd be like (head nods). And that's when I was like, f**k this dude."
Simmons did not play for the 76ers during his last year with the franchise (2021-22).
He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets where he has spent part of three seasons.
This past year, Simmons averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The 28-year-old has been unable to play in 42+ games since the 2020-21 season.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
He still has $40.3 million left on his contract for 2024-25 NBA season.
Meanwhile, Niang has become an excellent role player and is coming off his first year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.