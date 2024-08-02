Ex-Portland Trail Blazers Player Retires From Basketball
Rudy Fernandez most recently played in the NBA during the 2011-12 season when he was a member of the Denver Nuggets.
That year, he averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 32.8% from the three-point range in 31 games (one start).
Fernandez has been playing for Spain at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Via FIBA on July 27: "🚨 HISTORY ALERT 🚨
Rudy Fernandez has now become the only male player in history to compete in six Olympics!"
On Friday, Spain lost to Canada by a score of 88-85, so they have been eliminated from the Olympics.
Now that Spain has lost, Fernandez has officially retired from basketball at 39.
Via FIBA: "24 years of representing Spain 🇪🇸
Rudy Fernandez puts an end to his glorious #basketball career at #Paris2024
Muchas gracias, Rudy! 👏"
Fernandez was the 24th pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.
He played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers.
During his rookie year, Fernandez averaged 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.9% from the three-point range in 78 games (four starts) for the Trail Blazers.
Via Eurohoops: "What a legendary career Rudy Fernandez...👏🇪🇸
🥇🥇 FIBA World Cup 🥇🥇🥇🥇 EuroBasket 🥈🥈🥉 Olympic Games 🏆🏆🏆 Euroleague 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 ACB 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 Spanish SuperCup"
His career averages (in the NBA) were 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 249 regular season games.
He also appeared in 18 NBA playoff games.