Ex-Sacramento Kings NBA Draft Pick Signs With New Team

Frank Mason has signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Jan 7, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) during the game against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Mason most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he appeared in four games (one start) for the Orlando Magic.

That year, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.

On Saturday, it was announced that Mason has signed with a new team in Italy (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Andrea Calzoni: "✅🇮🇹OFFICIAL: Frank Mason signed a contract Givova Scafati for next season. Everything confirmed!"

The team also made a post to Instagram.

Via Scafati Basket (translated to English): "✍️ The @givova_official #ScafatiBasket1969 is pleased to announce the signing of Frank Leo Mason III, American point guard with over 100 appearances in the NBA between the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic."

Mason was the 34th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after a sensational college career for Kansas.

During his senior season, he averaged 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 47.1% from the three-point range.

The Jayhawks also made the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons.

Mar 25, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) dribbles during the second half against the Oregon Ducks in the finals of the Midwest Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Oregon defeated Kansas 74-60. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mason has played four seasons in the NBA for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.

He has career averages of 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 103 regular season games.

The 30-year-old has also appeared in two NBA playoff games.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.