Ex-Sacramento Kings NBA Draft Pick Signs With New Team
Frank Mason most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he appeared in four games (one start) for the Orlando Magic.
That year, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range.
On Saturday, it was announced that Mason has signed with a new team in Italy (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Andrea Calzoni: "✅🇮🇹OFFICIAL: Frank Mason signed a contract Givova Scafati for next season. Everything confirmed!"
The team also made a post to Instagram.
Via Scafati Basket (translated to English): "✍️ The @givova_official #ScafatiBasket1969 is pleased to announce the signing of Frank Leo Mason III, American point guard with over 100 appearances in the NBA between the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic."
Mason was the 34th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft after a sensational college career for Kansas.
During his senior season, he averaged 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.0% from the field and 47.1% from the three-point range.
The Jayhawks also made the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons.
Mason has played four seasons in the NBA for the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings.
He has career averages of 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 103 regular season games.
The 30-year-old has also appeared in two NBA playoff games.