Ex-Timberwolves Player Says Caitlin Clark Is The Face Of The NBA
Caitlin Clark has become one of the most famous basketball players in the world.
The Indiana Fever superstar is coming off a strong rookie year where she averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field in 40 games.
On Saturday, former Minnesota Timberwolves player Rashad McCants made a bold statement about Clark (via X).
McCants wrote: "THE FACE OF THE NBA IS CAITLIN CLARK!!! Yea I said it!!!! She has handled criticism better than the people you consider THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME!!!!! @CaitlinClark22 your the GOAT!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆👑"
After NBACentral reported the news that Clark's preseason game had been sold out, McCants made another strong statement.
He wrote: "Like I said THE FACE OF THE NBA!!! This is the metric. Sold out in minutes. Preseason!!! We witness her get blitz by peers, alumni, randoms, politicians, and above all else women!! She never ran from the challenge. Accepted it and rose above it! Goat!"
In addition to her big rookie year, Clark also led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Via Front Office Sports: "The Chicago Sky are moving their home games against the Indiana Fever from their 10,387-seat Wintrust Arena to the Bulls' 20,917-seat United Center.
The games will now be played at the largest arena in the NBA."
As for McCants, he spent part of four seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings (and Timberwolves).
He was the 14th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of UNC.