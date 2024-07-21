Ex-Timberwolves Star Shabazz Muhammad Signs With New Team
Shabazz Muhammad most recently played in the NBA during the 2018 season when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished that year with averages of 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 21.1% from the three-point range in 32 games (two starts).
On Sunday, Muhammad officially signed with a team in Venezuela (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via TROTAMUNDOS BBC (translated to English):
"Shabazz Muhammad is our new addition to the @spbvenoficial inter-group stage 🏆
👀🔙 The 31-year-old Alero played at UCLA University and was selected 14th in the 2013 NBA Draft first round by the Utah Jazz. Since then, he played four and a half seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, then joined the Milwaukee Bucks. In 2014-15, he had his best year averaging 13.5 points per game. 👀 He has 278 games in his NBA history.
📊 In addition, it has been a reference in teams of the first divisions of Chinese and Philippine basketball.
Welcome to the Blue Express, Shabazz! 🔵 🚅"
Muhammad played one season of college basketball for UCLA and came into the NBA with a lot of hype.
During his freshman year with the Bruins, he averaged 17.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range.
Over his five seasons in the NBA, the 31-year-old averaged 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 278 games.