Ex-Trail Blazers Star Greg Oden Speaks Honestly About NBA Career
Greg Oden was one of the best NBA Draft prospects of all time.
He had been coming off an incredible freshman year at Ohio State where he led them to the Final Four.
Oden was selected with the first pick in the 2007 NBA Draft (one spot ahead of Kevin Durant).
When Oden was on the court, he was a very good NBA player who showed All-Star potential.
However, he dealt with a lot of injuries that derailed his career.
Recently, Oden spoke about his time in the NBA when he was on Gil's Arena.
Oden: "They like to throw out a bunch of words, but I do know for a fact that when I played, I was dominant. It was a time where I wish I could have stayed healthy and my athleticism, being able to run, being able to be strong, being able to guard the likes of SHAQ and Yao was a plus for me. I felt like I was almost there, I just couldn't stay healthy. I still remember when my kneecap broke in half."
Oden was only able to play part of three seasons for the Trail Blazers (and Miami Heat).
During his second season, he appeared in a career-high 61 games.
His career averages were 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field in 105 regular season games.
The 36-year-old reached the 2014 NBA Finals with the Heat (they lost to the San Antonio Spurs).