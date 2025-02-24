Ex-Warriors Star Jordan Poole Sends Heartfelt Message To Andre Iguodala
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 126-102.
After the game, the Warriors officially retired four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala's jersey.
Via NBA TV: "The @warriors cemented Andre Iguodala's legacy as his jersey went up into the rafters 🙌
@andre was a 1x Finals MVP & 4x Champion through his 8 seasons in Golden State 🏆"
The Warriors created a montage with messages from players around the NBA.
One person who was in the clip was 2022 Warriors Champion (and current Washington Wizards guard) Jordan Poole (h/t PooleMuse).
Poole: "Iggy, it's J.P. here. Congratulations on an amazing career. Congratulations on being able to get your jersey retired and hung in the rafters of one of the best, most prestigious organizations in the league. I'm so happy for you as a little brother, and congratulations, bro."
Poole and Iguodala were teammates for two seasons on the Warriors.
After four years in Golden State, the Warriors traded the former Michigan star to the Wizards.
Meanwhile, Iguodala spent eight seasons with the Warriors.
After six years, he left the franchise to sign with the Miami Heat and then returned to the Warriors in 2021-22.
Via The NBA: "Andre Iguodala with Golden State:
8 seasons
6 finals
4 titles
23-4 in playoff series
2015 Finals MVP
The glue to the Warriors dynasty will have his No. 9 raised to the rafters TODAY in the Bay!"
In addition to the Warriors and Heat, the 41-year-old also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets.