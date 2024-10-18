Ex-Wizards Teammate Makes Very Honest Jordan Poole Statement
Jordan Poole is going into his second season playing for the Washington Wizards.
He finished last year with averages of 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Recently, Tyus Jones (who was with the Wizards last season) spoke about Poole (Via FanDuel TV's Run It Back).
Jones: "I expect JP to have a great year. I think it was a lot of new for him. Being the man, being the focal point on defenses, you're the first name on the scouting report now. You're not that spark off the bench.. JP is his biggest critic. He was very hard on himself last year... I think he was just a little too hard on himself last year, and it was weighing on him."
Poole had been among the best young stars in the NBA during his first four seasons with the Golden State Warriors.
The former Michigan standout played a big role in the Warriors winning the 2022 NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Wizards are 1-3 in their first four preseason games and will play their final exhibition against the New York Knicks on Friday evening in Washington, D.C.
Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-67 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2021 season when Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal were on the roster.