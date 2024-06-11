Exciting Announcement About Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry
Steph Curry is still among the best (and most popular) players in the NBA at 36.
On Tuesday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN's Andscape reported a significant announcement about Curry (and his father Dell Curry).
Via Spears: "Unanimous Media will debut Heat Check, a new Audible podcast hosted by Stephen and Dell Curry, on 6/13. The podcast will “pull back the curtain on their family’s journey, told through the lens of a father and son, while talking about the biggest names throughout NBA history.”"
Many players have podcasts, so Curry having one makes total sense and will likely generate a lot of initial interest.
In addition, Dell is currently a TV analyst for the Charlotte Hornets.
Curry is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
However, the Warriors finished the year as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
As for Dell, he played 16 years in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
His career averages were 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 1,083 regular season games (he also appeared in 51 NBA playoff games).