Failed Golden State Warriors Trade Nearly Sent Draymond Green To Rival NBA Team
Draymond Green is one of the best players to ever play for the Golden State Warriors.
The franchise legend has spent all 13 seasons in Golden State (and helped them win four titles).
In a recent interview with Zach Lowe, Logan Murdock of The Ringer reported that there was once a trade in place to send Green to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Murdock: "There was a deal in place to send Draymond to Memphis.... The return on that would have been interesting. It's so interesting that Steven Adams was the catalyst to almost beating them in the first round because in that trade, Steven Adams would have came back to Golden State.... Dillon Brooks I heard as well. Tyus Jones... The reason why that deal fell through was because Tyus Jones got rerouted to Washington... They really wanted a backup point guard."
Green is coming off another productive year where he averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Heart & Hustle
For the ninth time in his career, Draymond Green has been named to the NBA's All-Defensive Team"
Green signed a contract extension with the Warriors before the 2023-24 season.
The failed trade Murdock is referencing likely came before that extension.
He will have a player option for the 2026-27 season.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs.