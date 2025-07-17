Fastbreak

Failed Minnesota Timberwolves Trade Nearly Sent Rudy Gobert To Rival NBA Team

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Rudy Gobert was nearly traded to the Suns.

May 26, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) and center Rudy Gobert (27) talk against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the elite teams in the NBA over the previous two years.

During the offseason, the team tried to make a big upgrade to the roster, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that they almost landed 2014 MVP Kevin Durant.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Suns and Timberwolves were in deep discussions on a Kevin Durant trade before he said no to playing there, per @WindhorstESPN

Phoenix would’ve received Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Terrence Shannon Jr. and the No. 17 overall pick from Minnesota."

Gobert would have been an intriguing addition to the Suns, as he is among the best defenders in the NBA.

The four-time Defensive Player of The Year is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 66.9% from the field in 72 games.

Via Bleacher Report (on May 1): "RUDY GOBERT MASTERCLASS GAME TO ELIMINATE THE LAKERS

27 PTS (playoff career-high)
12-15 FG
24 REB (playoff career-high)
2 BLKS"

On the other hand, fans would have love seeing a duo of Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant.

They have already made the Western Conference finals in each of the previous two seasons (and Edwards is among the best ten players in the league).

The Suns ended up moving Durant to the Houston Rockets in a deal centered around Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Durant wrote (on July 6): "My time in Phoenix has come to an end. All these stops along the journey have really impacted me in a positive way. Remeber it’s a world behind the scenes, and those who make things work in that space, work tirelessly to make our lives easier as players. I appreciate all the quick interactions with everybody from support staff to teammates distant cousins, it’s all a family that I’m grateful to be apart of, no matter what. I truly believe this nba is a one big community. Much love to Arizona. Houston, Can’t Wait!"

