Failed Trade Almost Sent Retired MVP To Los Angeles Lakers
Charles Barkley is one of the best 25 players in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer started out his pro career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Earlier this year, Barkley revealed that a failed trade nearly sent him from the 76ers to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Barkley (via Bleacher Report in March): "I got traded to the Lakers. True story. I get a call one morning from my agent... I got traded to the Lakers... Bout time. I can't wait... My agent calls me. The 6ers pulled out the deal. We got a game that night... I was so mad."
Barkley being a former MVP makes his story very intriguing.
It's unclear which year this was, but he played for the 76ers from 1984-92.
If the potential trade was before 1992, Barkley would have gotten the chance to play with five-time NBA Champion Magic Johnson.
Via Ballislife.com: "Charles Barkley had some ridiculous games in the Playoffs!
56 PTS, 14 REB (23-31 FG)
47 PTS, 12 REB (16-26 FG)
44 PTS, 24 REB
43 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST
38 PTS, 21 REB
35 PTS, 10 REB, 7 STL
34 PTS, 20 REB
31 PTS, 20 REB, 6 AST, 6 STL
30 PTS, 23 REB
21 PTS, 13 REB, 6 BLK"
Barkley would end up getting traded to the Phoenix Suns before the 1993 season.
In his first year with the Suns, they made the NBA Finals (and he won MVP).
The 11-time NBA All-Star retired after the 2000 season (as a member of the Houston Rockets).