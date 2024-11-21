Famous Media Pundit Changes His Mind On Lakers Rookie Bronny James
Skip Bayless has been one of the most famous media personalties for two decades.
He is most known for his long history of criticizing LeBron James.
That said, Bayless had high hopes for Bronny James.
Via Bayless on July 18 during NBA Summer League: "Another nice game by Bronny. Did his part in the late 9-0 Laker run that won 'em a second straight game. He is fully capable of playing 10-15 minutes alongside his dad next season."
After watching Bronny play six NBA games (and two G League games), Bayless has now reversed course.
Bayless (via The Skip Bayless Show): "I've held out as long as I could, but I'm just not seeing LeBron James Jr. as an NBA player. Now. Or maybe ever. I sincerely hope I am so wrong about this because LeBron and his wife did such a great job of raising this young man, and I have rooted for him from the start."
While Bronny has added a lot of extra eyes on the Lakers this season, the team has played exceptionally well.
They enter Thursday's matchup with the Orlando Magic as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 10-4 record.
In addition, LeBron has been playing incredible at nearly 40-years-old.
The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with averages of 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in his first 14 games of the season.