Fans Concerned With Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Georgia Tech Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils played Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Duke dominated the Yellow Jackets, winning by a score of 82-56.
NBA prospect Cooper Flagg finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@coolguy551_: "Top tier player 100%. I'm still a bit concerned with some of his turnovers, but I don't think he goes any lower than #2"
@EllisD69: "Much more likely to be a bust than a “generational talent” like many have said."
@GysfmpovChris: "3 turnovers as well.. had a few good plays of course but I'm not excited 🤷🏾♂️ "
@ismokehiphop: "facts he played badly on defensive during this game and gave up 34 points alone with weak defense. Cooper been got exposed before he even went to college when Dylan Harper beat him during the all star game"
@therealsjc_: "Great player, future All-Star/All-NBA guy
Not Generational"
@deion_ali2: "Zion Williamson was much better than this kid"
@DiamanteAyo: "Good player, but don’t see the “generational” tag people give him… i get Paolo was like 2 years older than cooper coming out of college, but he was way more polished on offense coming out of duke and better playmaker as well"
Duke is now 10-2 in their first 12 games of the season.
They will resume action on December 31 when they host Virginia Tech in North Carolina.