Fans Excited About Latest Julius Randle Timberwolves Report
Julius Randle is coming off a season where he made his third NBA All-Star Game.
Earlier this month, Randle was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves after five years with the New York Knicks.
After missing the team's first three preseason games, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports that Randle will suit up against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening.
Via Haynes: "All-Star forward Julius Randle will make his Minnesota Timberwolves debut Wednesday in a preseason bout with the Chicago Bulls, league sources relay."
Many fans were excited about the news.
@statdefender: "Randle might actually cook with the Timberwolves this season"
@AtlasPharaoh: "Will be watching. Looking forward to see how he looks next to Ant"
@jason_combs05: "First look at him and ant together"
@duouptioo: "Him & ant will be a scary duo"
@RandleMuse: "Julius Randle and Lonzo Ball will both make their debut Wedsnday facing off against each other. We got blessed 🙏🏼😭😭"
@sig_50: "Julius Randle to debut this week for the Timberwolves!:
Very excited to see the initial mesh between all of their offensive options. It’ll certainly improve over time and across the season but the first-look will still be intriguing."
The Timberwolves will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 22 when they visit Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Randle finished last year with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
He has played ten seasons for the New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers (and Knicks).