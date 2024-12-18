Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Cooper Flagg's Performance In George Mason-Duke Game
On Tuesday evening, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the George Mason Patriots in North Carolina.
Duke won by a score of 68-47 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games of the season.
NBA prospect Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 7/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Many basketball fans reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.
@Dylanarchived_: "i like flagg but i can’t lie he is not showing me “generational” type of talent"
@Garo_thom: "Seems pretty good to me all you haters out there…remember, it’s Dec. and he hasn’t turned 18 yet…"
@WebberMuse: "Cooper Flagg since Thanksgiving
4 PTS (w/o FTs) | 28.6 FG%
14 PTS (w/o FTs) | 38.9 FG%
17 PTS (w/o FTs) | 47.1 FG%
4 PTS (w/o FTs) | 25.0 FG%
16 PTS (w/o FTs) | 35.0 FG%
Projected first overall pick btw."
@TheQueenBeeBBQ: "His efficiency so far has been concerning. Both Harper and Bailey’s efficiency has been better to this point."
@Soulkraven: "He still isn't great at making shots but the production at his age is wild"
@Welayed: "That cooper Flagg hype died down so fast lmao blud is not generational and not the guaranteed #1 pick"
@saintspelican23: "Rough shooting night to start but finished strong"
@ryancassidycbb: "7/20. 35% from the field.
What are we doing here?? Also had 3 turnovers."
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.