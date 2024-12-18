Fastbreak

Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Cooper Flagg's Performance In George Mason-Duke Game

Potential NBA first-overall pick Cooper Flagg scored 24 points against George Mason.

Ben Stinar

Dec 17, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks over George Mason Patriots guard KD Johnson (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks over George Mason Patriots guard KD Johnson (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the George Mason Patriots in North Carolina.

Duke won by a score of 68-47 to improve to 9-2 in their first 11 games of the season.

NBA prospect Cooper Flagg finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 7/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.

Many basketball fans reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.

@Dylanarchived_: "i like flagg but i can’t lie he is not showing me “generational” type of talent"

@Garo_thom: "Seems pretty good to me all you haters out there…remember, it’s Dec. and he hasn’t turned 18 yet…"

@WebberMuse: "Cooper Flagg since Thanksgiving

4 PTS (w/o FTs) | 28.6 FG%
14 PTS (w/o FTs) | 38.9 FG%
17 PTS (w/o FTs) | 47.1 FG%
4 PTS (w/o FTs) | 25.0 FG%
16 PTS (w/o FTs) | 35.0 FG%

Projected first overall pick btw."

@TheQueenBeeBBQ: "His efficiency so far has been concerning. Both Harper and Bailey’s efficiency has been better to this point."

@Soulkraven: "He still isn't great at making shots but the production at his age is wild"

@Welayed: "That cooper Flagg hype died down so fast lmao blud is not generational and not the guaranteed #1 pick"

@saintspelican23: "Rough shooting night to start but finished strong"

@ryancassidycbb: "7/20. 35% from the field.

What are we doing here?? Also had 3 turnovers."

Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.