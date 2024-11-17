Fans Have Mixed Reactions To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Wofford-Duke Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils hosted Wofford in North Carolina.
They won by a score of 86-35 to improve to 3-1 in their first four games.
Cooper Flagg finished with eight points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 3/8 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance.
@csybcz: "Cooper Flagg can do literally everything on a basketball court except make 3’s"
@rileyricharrds: "Cooper Flagg just doing it all right now.
He’s only got 5 points.
But the defense is incredible both on ball and in the passing lanes. The playmaking (5 assists) has been good. The rebounding is excellent. I see no reason he won’t average 8+ rebounds in the league."
@JackCheese22g: "Cooper Flagg needs to work on his ball handling asap"
@realiest231: "Cooper Flagg not who y’all want him to be"
@MJ24Slayer: "Cooper Flagg not looking that great cs Wofford wow didn’t expect that but Duke blowing them out anyway"
@VTDukefan: "I knew Cooper Flagg's skill set was off the charts but he's way, way better than I thought. He does so many important things on the floor that don't show up on the stat sheet that impacts the game. Truly amazing to watch."
@ryan_dhaley: "Did not have “Cooper Flagg’s only two attempts through 13 minutes are threes” on my bingo card"
Duke will play their next game on Friday evening when they face off against Arizona.