Fans Make NBA Comparison For Panthers Star Bryce Young Following Demotion
Bryce Young came into the NFL with a lot of hype as the first pick in the 2023 draft (out of Alabama) by the Carolina Panthers.
So far, he has gotten off to a slow start to his career, and (on Monday) Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the Panthers will bench Young.
Via Pelissero: "Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week.
Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said “Bryce is our quarterback.” But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change."
Following the news, Legion Hoops asked fans to make their NBA comparison for Young.
Via @McClure_12: "DeAndre Ayton? If he was drafted by a 9-73 team who switches coach every year and continues to have the worst supporting cast around him."
Via @knowoneknows83: "Today …
I would say Scoot Henderson.
A lot individual potential, but it’s a team sport and his particular skills aren’t going to shine without a better cast and better coaching."
Via @BURNITDOWNNNNN2: "Markelle Fultz"
Via @NetsKingdomAJ: "Anthony Bennett"
Via @BlakeBlaker23: "I dont believe hes a bust with the right team. Cade Cunnigham"
Via @BrianKWheelerSr: "Cade Cunningham, perhaps 🤔"
Via @Key2thegamepod: "Anthony Bennett as of right now"
Via @ClipNation74: "Ben Simmons"
The Panthers are 0-2 after losing each of their first two games to the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers.
They will return to action next Sunday when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.