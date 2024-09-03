Fans React To Anthony Edwards And Justin Jefferson Rumor
Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings) are two of the best young stars in the NFL and NBA.
Recently, rumors went viral that the two players will recreate the iconic Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss photo.
Fans were ecstatic to hear that they would possibly be doing the photo.
Via @ChaissonTyler23: "AE really look like a football player"
Via @coletalbers: "Minnesota sports man .. 😢look how far we’ve come"
Via @Br0nToLA23: "The future of Minnesota"
Via @hoopsreport_ia: "Not a MN sports fan at all but this is straight 🔥"
Via @J__Rich: "This is legit though. Whether you like it or not, they are both top 3 at their positions. Young superstars in Minnesota. Pretty cool."
Via MLFootball: "BREAKING: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards & #Vikings Justin Jefferson are re-making the ICONIC Kevin Garnett-Randy Moss photo
🔥🔥🔥
LEGENDARY"
Via Ari Meirov: "Justin Jefferson and Anthony Edwards are set to recreate the iconic Randy Moss/Kevin Garnett photo.
Here’s a sneak peek of the photoshoot... 🔥🔥
(📸 statmusewolves)"
Via @SportsInStats: "We been waiting for this 🙏"
Edwards was the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has spent all four seasons with the Timberwolves.
He finished last season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
Jefferson was the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He has also spent all four seasons of his pro career in Minnesota.