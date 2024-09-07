Fans React To Ja Morant At Memphis Football Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Tigers played their second game of the season when they hosted the Troy Trojans in Tennessee.
The Tigers dominated and won the game by a score of 38-17 to improve to 38-17.
In addition to the big win, Grizzlies star Ja Morant was in attendance at the game, which got the attention of a lot of fans.
Many people reacted on social media.
Via @joshcoc14: "ISSA PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAHHHH"
Via @mxrantswrld: "Big 12 🔥"
Via @depressed_kawhi_fan: "when did bro hair get this long? 😭"
@tori_l_haliburton: "love 12 🥷💙 not so much his purse. 😔Either way! LFG"
Via FanDuel Sportsbook: "Memphis scored and started celebrating the TD with Ja Morant 😂"
Via Barstool Memphis: "He looks familiar"
Via Anthony Sain: "Saviors of the City"
Via @brandon_nwokeji: "Don’t ever wanna hear any of that bs talk again about how @JaMorant doesn’t like Memphis or Ja might be leaving Memphis. Mane rocks with the city in every way. Ja Morant IS Memphis."
Devin Walker: "memphis football got 12 turnt up 😂😂"
Via Matt Infield: "Ja Morant in the house for the Tiger game. His pops is with him too.
Less than a month until training camp for the Grizz starts."
Ja Morant wrote: "💙"
Morant finished this past season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 25.5% from the three-point range.
However, he only appeared in nine games due to suspension and injury.